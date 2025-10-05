Man City star Rodri sustains suspected hamstring problem in latest injury issue for Spain midfielder

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri was forced off with a suspected hamstring problem in the first half of…

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri was forced off with a suspected hamstring problem in the first half of the team’s Premier League match at Brentford on Sunday, the latest injury blow to hit last year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

Rodri looked forlorn as he walked gingerly off the field in the 21st minute, moments after slumping to the ground while clutching the back of his right leg.

The Spain midfielder was replaced by Nico Gonzalez. City was leading 1-0 at the time thanks to Erling Haaland’s goal.

It is the latest problem for Rodri, who sustained ACL damage in September last year that kept him out for eight months.

He missed the start of this season after picking up another injury, reportedly to his groin, at the Club World Cup and has complained of knee pain in recent weeks.

