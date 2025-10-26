Mammoth visit the Jets after Cooley’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (7-2, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-2, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 6 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (7-2, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (6-2, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -164, Mammoth +138; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Winnipeg Jets after Logan Cooley scored two goals in the Mammoth’s 6-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg is 6-2 overall and 1-1-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have a 2-1-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Utah is 7-2 overall and 4-2-0 against the Central Division. The Mammoth serve 11.3 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.