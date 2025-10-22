Mammoth take win streak into matchup with the Blues

Utah Mammoth (5-2, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-2-1, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Thursday, 8…

Utah Mammoth (5-2, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-2-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 1-2-0 record in Central Division games and a 3-2-1 record overall. The Blues are 2-0-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Utah is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 5-2 overall. The Mammoth are 4-0-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.