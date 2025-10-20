Mammoth aim to keep win streak going, host the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (4-2, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10…

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (4-2, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth seek to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Colorado Avalanche.

Utah has gone 4-2 overall with a 1-2-0 record in Central Division games. The Mammoth have a 3-0-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Colorado has a 5-0-1 record overall and a 1-0-1 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have gone 4-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won 2-1 in the last meeting.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

