Malcolm Brogdon, former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man Award winner, retires from the NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon retired Wednesday after a nine-year NBA career during which he won awards for being the league’s top rookie and best reserve.

The veteran point guard had spent the preseason with the New York Knicks, where he could have been the backup to All-Star Jalen Brunson. Instead, he decided a week before the season began that he would no longer play.

“I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends,” Brogdon said in a statement to ESPN. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey.”

Brogdon, 32, was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. He won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and later played for Indiana, Boston, Portland and Washington.

Brogdon won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022-23 while playing for the Celtics. He averaged 15.3 points in 463 games.

