Macklin Celebrini scores in overtime to lift Sharks past Wild, 6-5

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored an unassisted goal at 3:47 of overtime to give the San Jose…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored an unassisted goal at 3:47 of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Celebrini, who also had two assists, gathered a loose puck in the San Jose zone after Yaroslav Askarov made a save on Brock Faber, raced in alone and beat Jesper Wallstedt.

William Eklund scored twice and Michael Misa, Ryan Reaves and Tyler Toffoli also connected for the Sharks. Askarov made 28 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 2:18 left in regulation to cap a three-goal third period for Minnesota. Kirill Kaprizov had his third assist of the game on the goal, giving him 400 career points.

Toffoli gave the Sharks a 5-3 lead with a power-play goal 7:52 into the third period, but Zeev Buium scored 36 seconds later when his shot deflected off San Jose’s Ty Dellandrea to get the Wild within one.

Marcus Johansson, Marco Rossi and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, 1-4-2 in its past seven games. Wallstedt had 19 saves.

Eklund and Reaves scored 19 seconds apart in the second period for a 4-2 lead, the second time San Jose led by a pair of goals.

Eklund scored an early power-play goal for San Jose and Misa scored his first career goal on a rebound seven minutes later for a 2-0 first-period lead.

The goals were the 11th straight by San Jose that the 18-year-old Misa or 19-year-old Celebrini factored in dating to Oct. 21, the second time in NHL history a teenager factored in at least 11 straight of a team’s goals. Edmonton had 13 straight from Nov. 26 – Dec. 7, 1980.

With a three-point game, Celebrini is the second teenager in league history with at least 12 points through his team’s first five road games in a season. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby had 13 in 2006-07.

Up next

Skarks: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Wild: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.