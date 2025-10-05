MacIntyre wins again in Scotland. Fisk wins 1st PGA Tour title in Mississippi

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Robert MacIntyre won the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday for a second European tour title…

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Robert MacIntyre won the Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday for a second European tour title in as many years in his native Scotland, completing a successful homecoming after being part of Team Europe’s victory in the Ryder Cup last week.

MacIntyre shot a third straight 6-under 66, this time on the Old Course at St. Andrews after playing Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, to complete a four-stroke victory at the home of golf.

The third round was postponed Saturday because of stormy weather, making the event — a pro-am played over three of Scotland’s top links courses — a 54-hole tournament.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, another member of Team Europe, shot 65 at St. Andrews and jumped into second place, one stroke better than John Parry (66 at St. Andrews) and Richard Sterne (71 at Carnoustie).

MacIntyre, who earned 1 1/2 points for Europe last week at Bethpage Black before a far more hostile crowd that he had in Scotland, won for the first time since the Scottish Open last year at The Renaissance Club. He finished at 18-under 198 and moves to No. 8 in the world ranking.

PGA Tour

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Steven Fisk said he wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of his first PGA Tour victory, and it took birdies on his last three holes to close with an 8-under 64 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Fisk and Garrick Higgo of South Africa were tied after Fisk missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the reachable par-4 15th. That turned out to be Fisk’s last mistake.

He holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 16th, and Higgo answered with a birdie from 12 feet. On the next hole, both hit shots into 3 feet. Higgo missed and Fisk made for a one-shot lead, and he birdied the last hole for a two-shot win.

Fisk was at No. 135 in the FedEx Cup standings, destined to return to the Korn Ferry Tour unless he made up ground during the remaining two months of the Fall Series. Only the top 100 at the end of the season keep full cards. Now he has a two-year exemption.

PGA Tour Champions

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Gainey holed a long eagle putt from off the green at the par-5 13th to take the lead, and he closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Gainey had to go through qualifying just to get into the field at Timuquana Country Club. He started the final round four shots behind Matt Gogel, and then pulled away in the middle of the back nine to hold off Cameron Percy of Australia.

Percy was one shot behind when he was fooled on a 15-foot birdie chance on the par-17th. He missed another birdie chance from 15 feet on the final hole, and Gainey rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt to finish at 14-under 202.

Korn Ferry Tour

OWASSO, Okla. (AP) — Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium earned his spot in the Korn Ferry Tour record book and played his way back to the PGA Tour, closing with a 6-under 65 to win the Compliance Solutions Championship by seven shots over Marty Dou.

The Belgian finished at 33-under 251. He missed by one shot the Korn Ferry Tour’s 72-hole record of 250 set by Stephan Jaeger in 2016. His 33 under set the record to par on the developmental tour.

The victory moved him up 20 spots to No. 6 in the Korn Ferry Tour points list, assuring he will be among the top 20 who earned PGA Tour cards for 2026.

De Chassart opened with rounds of 61-61 at The Patriot Golf Club and was never seriously challenged the rest of the way.

LPGA Tour

HONOLULU (AP) — Youmin Hwang won the LOTTE Championship for her first LPGA Tour title, closing with four straight birdies for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Hyo Joo Kim in a tournament that ended late Saturday.

Hwang, a Korea LPGA member playing on a sponsor exemption, extended the amazing LPGA streak of having different winners at all 25 tournaments this year.

Tied for the lead with Kim and Minami Katsu after her birdie on the par-4 17th, Hwang got a break when Katsu and Kim each bogeyed the hole in the group behind. On the par-5 18th, Hwang hit her second shot through the green into rough and chipped to a foot.

Nelly Korda closed with a 69 to finish three shots behind.

Other tours

Anne Chen closed with a 7-under 65 and and then made birdie on the fifth playoff hole to defeat Sophia Schubert in the Epson Tour Championship. Chen moved from No. 30 to No. 11 on the points list to be among 15 players who earned LPGA Tour cards for 2026. The leading 10 players will have a higher status. Schubert moved 10th to No. 4. … Suguru Shimoke won for the first time on the Japan Golf Tour when he closed with a 7-under 64 for a one-shot victory over Kazuki Yasumori in the Vantelin Tokai Classic. … Wade Ormsby of Australia closed with a 1-under 69 and defeated Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe in a playoff to win the Jakarta International Championship on the Asian Tour. … Kotone Hori closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Shuri Sakuma in the Japan Women’s Open, a major on the Japan LPGA schedule. … Minsol Kim at 16 points in the modified Stableford scoring for a three-point victory in the Songbu Construction-Koreit Championship on the Korea LPGA.

