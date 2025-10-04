Luis Díaz scores after 15 seconds for Bayern against Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Luis Díaz needed just 15 seconds to give Bayern Munich the lead over Eintracht Frankfurt in…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Luis Díaz needed just 15 seconds to give Bayern Munich the lead over Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga game on Saturday.

Díaz darted onto a cross from Serge Gnabry to score at the far post after a misplaced clearance from Frankfurt defender Robin Koch.

It was the Colombian winger’s fourth Bundesliga goal in six games since he joined from Liverpool and his fifth in 10 games in all competitions.

Bayern’s goal came from what was actually the second attempt at kicking off the game. The referee called back play at the first kickoff after spotting Bayern’s Michael Olise had moved into the Frankfurt half before he was supposed to.

Bayern can stretch its Bundesliga lead to four points over Borussia Dortmund following Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with third-placed Leipzig earlier Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.