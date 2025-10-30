Los Angeles takes on Memphis for conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee;…

Los Angeles Lakers (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Memphis for a Western Conference matchup.

Memphis finished 48-34 overall and 27-24 in Western Conference play last season. The Grizzlies averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 16.3 second-chance points and 43.9 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 48.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Marcus Smart: day to day (quad), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (knee / finger), Adou Thiero: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.