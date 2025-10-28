Los Angeles plays Minnesota after Reaves’ 51-point outing

Los Angeles Lakers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Austin Reaves scored 51 points in the Lakers’ 127-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves gave up 109.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers shot 47.9% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 128-110 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (hamstring), Rob Dillingham: day to day (nasal).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (oblique), LeBron James: out (nerve), Marcus Smart: out (quad), Gabe Vincent: out (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (knee / finger), Adou Thiero: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.