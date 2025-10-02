Long-struggling Ducks chase their owner’s playoff mandate under new coach Joel Quenneville

Anaheim Ducks Last season: 35-37-10, missed playoffs for a team-record seventh straight season. COACH: Joel Quenneville (first season with Anaheim;…

Anaheim Ducks

Last season: 35-37-10, missed playoffs for a team-record seventh straight season.

COACH: Joel Quenneville (first season with Anaheim; 1,768-969-572 career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 at Seattle.

DEPARTURES: Coach Greg Cronin, G John Gibson, F Trevor Zegras, F Robby Fabbri, F Isac Lundestrom.

ADDITIONS: Quenneville and assistants Jay Woodcroft, Ryan McGill and Andrew Brewer; F Chris Kreider, F Mikael Granlund, F Ryan Poehling.

GOALIES: Lukas Dostal (23-23-7, 3.10 goals-against average, .903 save percentage), Petr Mrazek (12-21-2, 3.35, .891 for Chicago and Detroit).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 125-1.

What to expect

There are playoff expectations in Orange County for the first time in years, even if they’re mostly internal at this point. Owner Henry Samueli finally exerted some public pressure on general manager Pat Verbeek, who finally said he expects his team to reach the postseason after 3 1/2 years on the job. Quenneville is returning from a four-year NHL absence with a mandate that won’t be easy to meet after seven years of losing, since this team is still developing an identity and learning his philosophies. But Quenneville pulled off similar feats with promising young rosters in Chicago and Florida.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Quenneville says he has undeniable talent here. Anaheim’s top two centers are burgeoning star Leo Carlsson and newly re-signed Mason McTavish, and both could take big leaps forward. Verbeek signed Granlund and acquired Kreider to bolster one of the NHL’s worst offensive teams with two veteran scorers, although Kreider has to prove he can still get it done after his production plummeted last season with the Rangers. The Ducks can finally roll four forward lines with reasonable offensive expectations every night.

The not-so-good: The Ducks made a 21-point improvement in the standings last season despite being a largely atrocious defensive team, and Quenneville is ditching last season’s man-to-man scheme while working to instill two-way responsibility into his younger players. But the Ducks made no significant additions to their blue line, which means Quenneville’s coaching must make the difference. At least they’ve got Dostal, who seems more than ready to be a No. 1 goalie after sharing the crease for years with the departed Gibson.

Players to watch

The youngsters who will be the Ducks’ core very soon. Cutter Gauthier is back from his 20-goal rookie season with the prospect of becoming an elite scorer even before he turns 22 in January. Carlsson and McTavish have all the earmarks of soon-to-be standout players, while defensemen Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov, Olen Zellweger and maybe even Tristan Luneau will have ample opportunities. If the Ducks are going to get to where Samueli wants to go, the youngsters will have to take a step forward.

