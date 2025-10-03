Centuries by Jurel, Rahul and Jadeja put India in control of 1st cricket test against West Indies

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Dhruv Jurel scored his maiden test hundred as India took complete control on Day 2 of…

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Dhruv Jurel scored his maiden test hundred as India took complete control on Day 2 of the first cricket test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Jurel hit 125 in 210 balls, becoming the 12th Indian wicketkeeper-batter to claim a test century, and put on 206 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

Jurel joined fellow Indian keepers Vijay Manjrekar, Farookh Engineer, Ajay Ratra and Wriddhiman Saha in scoring test hundreds against West Indies.

Jadeja brought up his sixth test hundred, continuing his excellent batting form in recent months, as India finished on 448-5, a lead of 286 runs on first innings.

Lokesh Rahul also registered his 11th test century, making it three tons in the day for India.

Jadeja finished unbeaten on 104, with Washington Sundar 9 not out.

It was Rahul’s first test hundred on home soil since December 2016, when he scored 199 against England in Chennai.

“I am not sure why this is so,” Rahul said. “But I have been focused on maintaining my batting tempo. I really enjoyed batting in English conditions this year. Getting runs there gave me a lot of confidence. Coming into this series, I have also worked on my fitness as these conditions have been quite challenging.”

Rahul put on 98 for the third wicket with Shubman Gill (50).

West Indies had big lbw shouts turned down against Jurel and Jadeja, and lost two reviews on challenges as well.

Spinner Roston Chase was the most successful bowler, taking 2-90 in 24 overs. West Indies had been bowled out for 162 on Day 1.

It is the first time in 15 years that India has played a home test without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The trio retired over the past season — their previous appearance on home soil against New Zealand last October was a stunning 3-0 loss for India.

West Indies has not beaten India for 25 tests — home or away — dating back to 2002.

The second match in the two-test series begins Oct. 10 in New Delhi.

