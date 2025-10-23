Logan Cooley has natural hat trick in 1st period, Mammoth hold off Blues 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Cooley had a natural hat trick and added an assist — in the first period…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Cooley had a natural hat trick and added an assist — in the first period — in the Utah Mammoth’s 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Cooley had his first career four-point game and second NHL hat trick to help Utah run its winning streak five.

Clayton Keller scored twice, including an empty-netter, and had an assist. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist and Ian Cole also scored for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka made 16 saves and Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka each had three assists.

Pius Suter, Pavel Buchnevich, Nathan Walker and Philip Broberg scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves, coming in after Joel Hofer was pulled midway through the first after allowing three goals on the first six shots he faced.

St. Louis lost for the fourth time in its first five home games and has been outscored 22-11 at Enterprise Center this season.

Utah scored four times in the game’s first 10:55.

Cole gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at the 3:18 mark of the first.

Cooley then notched a natural hat trick in 4:48 to help the Mammoth pull away. He made it 2-0 at 6:07, burying a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Guenther and scored again 1:55 later. Cooley completed the hat trick with a power-play goal with 9:05 left.

Mammoth: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Blues: At Detroit on Saturday night.

