Liverpool encounters travel problems ahead of Champions League match

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s flight to Germany ahead of a Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt was delayed Tuesday because of what the club described as “technical issues with the aircraft.”

It led to the cancellation of a news conference that was scheduled to be held by Liverpool manager Arne Slot and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at Eintracht’s Deutsche Bank Park.

Liverpool’s squad held a practice session at its training base at lunchtime ahead of the scheduled trip, with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch absent. The Netherlands international sustained an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to Manchester United in the Premier League and was withdrawn in the 62nd minute.

It was not immediately clear when the flight to Germany would leave.

Liverpool has lost four straight games in all competitions heading into Wednesday’s game. That includes a 1-0 loss at Galatasaray in the second round of Champions League matches.

