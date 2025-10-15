Lily Yohannes scores stunner for Lyonnes in 3-0 win over St. Pölten in Women’s Champions League

U.S. international Lily Yohannes capped the scoring in OL Lyonnes’ 3-0 victory over St. Pölten with a spectacular long-range lob…

Jule Brand and captain Ada Hegerberg — the competition’s all-time leading scorer — also found the net for the record eight-time champions.

The 18-year-old Yohannes spotted goalkeeper Carina Schlüter off her line in the 52nd minute. From near the center circle, Yohannes powered a right-footed shot over Schlüter’s head and into the net.

Brand opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark in France. The German completed a fluent team move by tapping in a cross from Vicki Becho.

Hegerberg headed in the second just seconds before halftime to improve her total tally to 67.

Lyon amassed 44 attempts on goal compared to six by the visitors from Austria.

Lyon coach Jonatan Giráldez used an entirely different starting 11 than the one that beat defending champion Arsenal 2-1 in the first round a week ago.

St. Pölten lost 6-0 to Atleti at home last week.

Barcelona and Chelsea also won big with clean sheets, and newcomer OH Leuven earned its first win.

In the new format, the 18-team league phase ends in December. Teams that finish first to fourth in the standings advance directly to the quarterfinals. Those ranked Nos. 5 to 12 go to a knockout playoff round. The bottom six teams are eliminated.

Another American on target for Chelsea

Chelsea routed Paris FC 4-0 to record its first win of the campaign after the six-time defending English champion was held 1-1 by Twente last week.

New Chelsea signing Alyssa Thompson scored her first goal for the Blues. The 20-year-old U.S. international moved to London from Angel City in September for a reported fee of around 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) on a five-year contract.

France winger Sandy Baltimore and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd put Chelsea in command with a goal apiece less than 10 minutes apart late in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

Baltimore converted a penalty and Rytting Kaneryd doubled the advantage with a looping header. Thompson added the third after the break from close range and Erin Cuthbert also scored.

Perfect Barcelona

Barcelona didn’t waste time in Rome en route to a 4-0 victory. Esmee Brugts scored off a rebound in the second minute.

The Catalan club didn’t translate their dominance into more goals in the opening 45 minutes, while Roma came close on counters.

Putellas wasted a penalty opportunity, sending her attempt over the bar early in the second half. But the captain got another chance 20 minutes later and this time succeeded. Kika Nazareth and substitute Caroline Graham Hansen also had one goal each.

Barcelona had beaten Bayern Munich 7-1 last week.

Roma remain pointless after conceding 10 goals in two games.

She-Wolves strike late

In Oslo, two-time champion Wolfsburg needed Janina Minge’s penalty kick deep into stoppage time to win 2-1 over Vålerenga.

Lineth Beerensteyn capitalized on a defensive blunder, burst into the area and scored with a low shot past goalkeeper Tove Enblom to put Wolfsburg ahead 1-0 in the 57th minute.

Sara Hørte equalized just three minutes later with a header.

The She-Wolves routed Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 last week, when Vålerenga lost 1-0 loss at Manchester United.

Leuven’s comeback

European debutant OH Leuven earned its first win after staging a late comeback to beat Twente 2-1.

The Belgian squad was trailing 1-0 when Linde Veefkind equalized eight minutes from time from the penalty spot. Sára Pusztai scored the winner deep into stoppage time.

The first Belgian team to reach the league phase or group stage of the competition managed had also come back from a 2-0 deficit to salvage a draw at Paris FC in its first game.

