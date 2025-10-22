Lightning take losing streak into home matchup with the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-2, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 6:45…

Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-2, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to break a three-game skid when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay is 1-3-2 overall and 0-2-0 in home games. The Lightning have a 1-2-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Chicago has a 3-2-2 record overall and a 1-1-1 record on the road. The Blackhawks have a +five scoring differential, with 22 total goals scored and 17 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

