Lightning host the Stars after Girgensons’ 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (6-3-1, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Dallas Stars after Zemgus Girgensons’ two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Lightning’s 5-2 win.

Tampa Bay has a 4-4-2 record overall and a 2-3-0 record on its home ice. The Lightning have gone 1-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Dallas is 6-3-1 overall and 3-1-0 on the road. The Stars have gone 4-1-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

