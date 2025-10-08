Lightning host the Senators for first game of season

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -159, Senators +134; over/under…

Ottawa Senators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -159, Senators +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Tampa Bay had a 47-27-8 record overall while going 12-16-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Lightning allowed 2.6 goals per game while scoring 3.6 last season.

Ottawa had a 45-30-7 record overall while going 16-13-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Senators scored 242 total goals last season, with 64 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

