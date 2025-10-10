Lightning host the Devils after Kucherov’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Saturday,…

New Jersey Devils (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New Jersey Devils after Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Tampa Bay had a 47-27-8 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last season. The Lightning scored 60 power-play goals last season on 232 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

New Jersey went 42-33-7 overall and 23-18-3 in road games a season ago. The Devils had a 28.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 61 goals on 216 chances.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.