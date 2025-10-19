Leylah Fernandez wins Japan Open for her fifth career title

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Leylah Fernandez beat 18-year-old qualifier Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in the final of the WTA’s…

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Leylah Fernandez beat 18-year-old qualifier Tereza Valentova 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in the final of the WTA’s Japan Open on Sunday for her fifth career title.

Playing in her eighth career final, the one-time U.S. Open runner-up raced through the first set in 29 minutes, before Valentova settled her nerves in the second set and found a way to level the match when she broke Fernandez in the 12 game.

In the deciding set, the 27th-ranked Fernandez made a crucial break in the fourth game and then saw off a late challenge by the Czech player to claim her second title of the season after taking the WTA 500 D.C. Open in July.

