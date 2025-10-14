Lewandowski sidelined by hamstring injury and could miss clasico against Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is returning from the international break with a left hamstring injury that…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski is returning from the international break with a left hamstring injury that could keep him from playing the Spanish league clasico against Real Madrid next week.

Lewandowski’s next game will depend on how fast he recovers, Barcelona said on Tuesday, but Spanish media said he was not likely to be fit in time for the Oct. 26 match at Real Madrid.

Barcelona trails Madrid by two points after eight rounds.

On Sunday, Lewandowski scored Poland’s second goal in a 2-0 win at Lithuania in European qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The striker played the entire match.

Lewandowski has four goals in nine appearances with Barcelona this season. He also has two goals with Poland.

Barcelona also has Spain forward Ferran Torres dealing with a hamstring issue.

