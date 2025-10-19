Live Radio
Leverkusen says US forward Tillman will miss 2 more weeks with thigh injury

The Associated Press

October 19, 2025, 10:45 AM

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen forward Malik Tillman will be out for another two weeks after returning from international duty with the United States with a thigh injury.

The Bundesliga club said Sunday that an examination in Leverkusen determined the full extent of the injury and layoff period.

The 23-year-old Tillman felt a cramp in the thigh while training with the U.S. last Monday, causing him to miss the team’s friendly win over Australia and Leverkusen’s 4-3 away win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

“Hope that it’s not a big issue,” American coach Mauricio Pochettino had said of Tillman’s injury.

