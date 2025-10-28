Leipzig fan dies following a medical incident at a German Cup game

COTTBUS, Germany (AP) — Soccer club Leipzig said one of its fans died following a medical incident at its German…

COTTBUS, Germany (AP) — Soccer club Leipzig said one of its fans died following a medical incident at its German Cup game at Energie Cottbus on Tuesday.

Leipzig posted on X that the supporter fell ill while entering the stadium and later died in a medical clinic. The incident happened “without external interference,” the club said.

“In this moment, soccer moves into the background,” Leipzig added.

Cottbus said the person had collapsed while away supporters were entering the stadium and died on the way to hospital.

The atmosphere was hushed at Cottbus’ stadium as both clubs’ supporters refrained from chants following an announcement about the incident. Leipzig won 4-1.

