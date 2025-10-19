Lee and Palmieri help the Islanders top the Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored in the third period to help the New York Islanders…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored in the third period to help the New York Islanders top the Ottawa Senators 5-4 on Saturday.

Bo Horvat, Max Shabanov and Emil Heineman also scored for New York in its second consecutive win. Lee added two assists, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, which dropped to 1-1 on a four-game homestand. Shane Pinto scored his seventh goal this season, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves.

David Perron put Ottawa in front with a power-play goal with 2:59 left in the opening period, and Dylan Cozens gave the Senators a 4-3 lead with his third goal with 1:13 to go in the second.

But Mathew Barzal set up Palmieri for the tying goal 6:00 into the third. Lee made it 5-4 with 1:03 remaining, beating Ullmark for his first goal of the season.

Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, picked up an assist on Shabanov’s goal in the second. He has one goal and four assists during a five-game point streak.

SABRES 3, PANTHERS 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Doan scored two power-play goals, Alex Lyon made 32 saves as Buffalo beat Florida.

Owen Power also scored for Buffalo, which earned its second straight win since losing its first three games of the season. It was Lyon’s first shutout since Oct. 22, 2024, for Detroit against the New York Islanders.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for Florida in its fourth consecutive loss since the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions began the season with three straight wins. Defenseman Niko Mikkola departed in the second period with an upper-body injury.

DEVILS 5, OILERS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice, Jake Allen stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced and New Jersey won their fourth game in a row by beating Edmonton.

It’s the Devils’ first four-game winning streak since a stretch of five victories in a row from Jan. 7-16, 2023. That was two coaching changes ago when Lindy Ruff was behind the bench.

Hughes knifed his way through three Edmonton skaters before beating Calvin Pickard far side for his first goal eight minutes into the second period. He made another nasty move to deke and shoot the puck past Pickard for his second with seven and a half minutes left.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice for Edmonton, and former Devils forward Curtis Lazar added another with 1.7 seconds left after Dawson Mercer had sealed it with an empty-netter.

BLUES 3, STARS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud scored second-period goals, Jordan Binnington made 18 saves and St. Louis beat Dallas.

Pius Suter also scored to help the Blues win for for the first time in three home games this season. St. Louis was outscored 13-3 in its previous two games at the Enterprise Center.

Mikko Rantanen scored and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars. They dropped their second straight after winning the first three games to start the season.

FLYERS 2, WILD 1, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates scored 2:36 into overtime to lift Philadelphia to their second win of the season, over Minnesota.

Dan Vladar stopped 15 shots and has the only two wins for the Flyers in net through five games this season as he tries to distance himself from Samuel Ersson in the fight for the No. 1 goaltender spot.

The Flyers were fired up from faceoff in the third game of a four-game homestand.

Flyers forward Nicolas Deslauriers fought to a draw with fellow forward Marcus Foligno in an early game brawl that got a rise out of the crowd. Deslauriers, his right cheek reddened and cut, threw his head back and waved his arms toward the crowd as he skated toward the penalty box.

Cates sent a thinned-out crowd home happy when he beat Jesper Wallstedt in the waning moments of OT for the winner.

BLUE JACKETS 3, LIGHTNING 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored early in the third period to rally Columbus over Tampa Bay, snapping a three-game skid and giving the Blue Jackets their first home victory of the season.

Kent Johnson scored on his 23rd birthday, and Damon Severson also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Jet Greaves stopped 17 shots for his first win of the season.

Marchenko has five goals in as many games — the most to start a Blue Jackets season — and is riding a five-game point streak.

Ryan McDonagh and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, which led 2-1 at the end of the first period but has now lost three in a row. Jonas Johansson made 28 saves.

JETS 4, PREDATORS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored a first-period power-play goal in the Winnipeg’s win over Nashville to become the franchise’s career points leader.

Scheifele scored his sixth goal of the season 2:39 into the game for his 813th career point (342 goals, 471 assists), surpassing Blake Wheeler (812) for the most points in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history.

Vladislav Namestnikov had a power-play goal for the Jets as well, and Logan Stanley and Nino Niederreiter also scored. Namestnikov and Niederreiter added assists and Jonathan Toews had two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

RANGERS 4, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists as New York rallied to beat the Montreal.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, J.T. Miller also scored and Matthew Robertson got his first NHL goal for the Rangers. Adam Fox had two assists and Jonathan Quick finished with 21 saves to help New York improve to 3-0-1 on the road this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki scored in the opening 3:42 of the game for Montreal, and Noah Dobson had a goal midway through the third period after the Rangers had taken a two-goal lead. Sam Montembeault had 18 saves as the Canadiens snapped a four-game win streak.

KRAKEN 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Mahura scored his first goal of the season at 3:06 of overtime to give Seattle a victory over Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mahura beat Anthony Stolarz with a high shot after Seattle opened a six-game trip with consecutive extra-time losses in Montreal and Ottawa.

Shane Wright had a goal and an assist for the Kraken. Jani Nyman and Vince Dunn also scored, Joey Daccord made 26 saves and Mason Marchment had two assists.

John Tavares scored twice to give him 500 points with the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 24 shots.

Tavares tied it at 3 on a power play early in the third period.

AVALANCHE 4, BRUINS 1

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and Colorado continued their strong start with a win over Boston.

The Avalanche (5-0-1) have at least a point in all six games this season. It’s one of their longest point streaks to begin a season in franchise history. The team record is 11 (9-0-2) in 2000-01 when they went on to win a Stanley Cup title.

Josh Manson also scored and Martin Necas added an empty-net tally with 2:37 remaining. The power play continues to struggle as the Avalanche finished 0 for 5.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 13 shots to earn his league-leading fifth win. He turned in the stop of the night with 13:49 remaining when he made a glove save on a shot from John Beecher.

Beecher had the goal for for the Bruins, who were outshot 38-14 for the game and 16-2 in the second period. Jeremy Swayman stopped 34 shots.

HURRICANES 4, KINGS 3 , OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored 1:45 into overtime and Carolina extended their undefeated start to the season to five games despite giving up a three-goal lead in a win over Los Angeles.

Jarvis netted his sixth goal of the season, capitalizing on a fortunate bounce after Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke blocked Sebastian Aho’s shot, scoring into an open net with goalie Anton Forsberg unable to get back in position.

Jordan Staal had two goals, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Brandon Bussi made 25 saves for the Hurricanes.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, FLAMES 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marquee offseason acquisition Mitch Marner scored his first goals as a Golden Knight, and Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each had a four-point night to lead Vegas to a victory over Calgary.

Stone, however, suffered an apparent wrist injury in the third period and headed to the locker room.

The Golden Knights (4-0-2) have recorded at least a point in every game, their second-longest streak to open a season. Vegas won its first seven games in the 2023-24 season.

Calgary has lost five consecutive games after opening the season with a 4-3 victory over Edmonton.

Stone had two goals and two assists, Marner scored two goals and Eichel finished with four assists for an NHL-leading 14 points and five multipoint games. Also for Vegas, Ivan Barbashev and Tomas Hertl each recorded a goal and an assist. It was Hertl’s 300th career assist. Adin Hill made 25 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Flames in his first game back from injured reserve. He had a upper-body injury in an Oct. 1 preseason game against Vancouver. Dustin Wolf stopped 14 of 19 shots before he was replaced in the third period by Devin Cooley, who made eight saves on nine attempts.

PENGUINS 3, SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots for his 22nd career shutout, and Pittsburgh beat San Jose.

Anthony Mantha also scored for the Penguins, who improved to 4-2-0 on the season.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Sharks, and San Jose outshot an opponent for the first time this season but was unable to score. The Sharks, an NHL-worst 20-50-12 last season, remained the league’s only winless team at 0-3-2.

