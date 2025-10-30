Lazio held to goalless draw at Pisa; Cagliari loses to Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw at Pisa, which recorded its third straight stalemate to move…

MILAN (AP) — Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw at Pisa, which recorded its third straight stalemate to move out of the Serie A relegation zone Thursday.

Both teams were fresh from positive results, with Pisa having managed a draw at AC Milan on Friday, after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer, while Lazio had beaten Juventus — which resulted in the Bianconeri firing coach Igor Tudor.

Lazio came closest to scoring in the first half, amid heavy rain in Pisa, but Pisa goalkeeper Adrian Semper fingertipped Toma Basic’s strike onto his left post.

Lazio remained in midtable, six points below the top four, while Pisa — which is yet to win a match — moved above Hellas Verona to 17th-placed on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.

Cagliari in crisis

Cagliari is without a win in five matches after a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo.

Armand Laurienté broke the deadlock in the 54th minute with a free kick and Andrea Pinamonti doubled Sassuolo’s lead 11 minutes later, after Gabriele Zappa had hit the crossbar for the home side.

Cagliari forward Sebastiano Esposito scored in the 73rd to end a drought of 31 matches without a goal.

The Sardinian team was left four points above the relegation zone and four below Sassuolo.

