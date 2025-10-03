Last-minute header gives Osasuna win over Getafe in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1 with a last-minute goal in La Liga on Friday.…

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1 with a last-minute goal in La Liga on Friday.

Borja Mayoral put Getafe 1-0 up with a low shot midway through the first half.

Abel Bretones equalized seconds before halftime with a sensational curling shot that gave the Getafe goalkeeper no chance.

However, Alejandro Catena’s glancing header from a 90th minute corner guaranteed the home side all three points.

It was a welcome fightback for a team that had taken one point from its last nine and lifted it into 11th place in the 20-team table. Getafe was one point above it in eighth.

“We were coming off a very bad game,” Catena told broadcaster DAZN. “We competed and got the reward that we hadn’t got on other occasions.”

