Las Vegas tries to finish off WNBA Finals against Phoenix in game 3

Las Vegas Aces (30-14, 16-8 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercury -3.5; over/under is 164.5

WNBA FINALS: Aces lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Phoenix Mercury in game three of the WNBA Finals. The Aces beat the Mercury 91-78 in the last matchup. Jackie Young led the Aces with 32 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 23 points.

The Mercury are 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.0% from deep. Sami Whitcomb leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference games is 16-8. Las Vegas ranks ninth in the WNBA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 2.3.

Phoenix averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 83.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 80.1 Phoenix gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

