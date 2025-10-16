LaMelo Ball, Hornets look to stay healthy, reach playoffs for first time in 10 seasons

Charlotte Hornets Last season: 19-63. COACH: Charles Lee (2nd season with Hornets, 19-63 overall). SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs. Brooklyn.…

Charlotte Hornets

Last season: 19-63.

COACH: Charles Lee (2nd season with Hornets, 19-63 overall).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs. Brooklyn.

DEPARTURES: C Mark Williams, G Josh Okogie, C Jusuf Nurkić, G Vasa Micic. G DaQuan Jeffries.

ADDITIONS: G Collin Sexton, G Spencer Dinwiddle, G Pat Connaughton, C Mason Plumlee, G Kon Knueppel.

BetMGM championship odds: 1000-1.

What to expect

The Hornets get their two best scorers in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller back from injuries to start the season, giving them a solid scoring threesome along with Miles Bridges. The problem in recent years has been keeping guys healthy, particularly Ball, who has missed 53% of Charlotte’s games over the past three seasons. Miller sat out 55 games last year. It’s uncertain who’ll start at the other two spots, but Collin Sexton and rookie Kon Knueppel are in the mix at small forward, while rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner will challenge veteran Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabate for playing time at center.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Charlotte’s draft class looks to a be good one and the team appears to be making the most of its draft picks under general manager Jeff Peterson. The team has added veteran depth with Sexton and Dinwiddle, which should help on and off the court. The Hornets remain excited about the progress of second-year player Tidjane Salaun and think Knueppel and Kalkbrenner can contribute right away. Ball is one of the game’s most electric players, but needs to stay healthy and not be a liability on defense.

The not-so-good: The same issue that has plagued this franchise for years continues to be a problem — the inability to find a quality center. Charlotte doesn’t have a dominant big man, nor one that can stretch the defense by stepping out and hitting a 3. The Hornets are bigger at other positions across the board this season, but center remains a clear weakness.

Players to watch

Miller appears to be on the verge of a breakout season and has All-Star potential. He is coming off wrist surgery, which caused him to miss 55 games. Prior to the injury he was averaging 21 points per game and he can fill it up from deep.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.