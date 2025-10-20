Lakers open 2025-26 season at home against the Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is…

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors in the season opener.

Los Angeles finished 50-32 overall, 36-16 in Western Conference play and 31-10 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 7.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 44.9 in the paint, 19.7 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: out (nerve).

Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.