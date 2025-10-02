LA Kings return for another shot at playoff success after 4 straight 1st-round losses to Oilers

Los Angeles Kings Last season: 48-25-9, lost to Edmonton in the first round for fourth straight year. COACH: Jim Hiller…

Los Angeles Kings

Last season: 48-25-9, lost to Edmonton in the first round for fourth straight year.

COACH: Jim Hiller (third season with Los Angeles; 69-37-10 career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 7 vs. Colorado.

DEPARTURES: General manager Rob Blake, D Vladislav Gavrikov, D Jordan Spence, F Tanner Jeannot.

ADDITIONS: GM Ken Holland, F Corey Perry, F Joel Armia, D Cody Ceci, D Brian Dumoulin.

GOALIES: Darcy Kuemper (31-11-7, 2.02 goals-against average, .922 save percentage), Anton Forsberg (11-12-3, 2.72, .901 for Ottawa).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 22-1.

What to expect

The Kings have been driven into hockey purgatory by the Edmonton Oilers, who have sent them home in the first round of four consecutive Stanley Cup playoffs. Los Angeles has become consistent and successful in the regular season, but completely unable to grow as a franchise thanks to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Kings didn’t make wholesale changes after matching franchise records for wins and points last season. Instead, Blake was replaced by Holland, who retained Hiller and made a few depth additions to the roster. The Kings aren’t exactly doing the same thing over again and expecting different results — but it’s close.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: LA’s top nine scorers are back, headlined by steady Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala. Quentin Byfield took another leap last season, and the former No. 2 overall pick could break out as an elite two-way forward. Brandt Clarke also looks capable of stardom after his 33-point season on a sturdy defense that allowed the second-fewest goals in the NHL. The 40-year-old Perry should provide leadership and grit when he returns from a preseason injury.

The not-so-good: The Oilers are still in the Pacific Division. Other than that, LA hasn’t produced the prolific scorers that characterize most of the recent Stanley Cup winners, perhaps because of their rigid commitment to defense-first hockey under Hiller and Todd McLellan. Kempe and Fiala are nearly elite, but they’re also pushing 30. The Kings lost the do-everything Gavrikov in free agency, which means Mikey Anderson and Drew Doughty will have heavy responsibilities on the defense alongside Clarke.

Players to watch

Captain Anze Kopitar announced before training camp that his 20th season with the Kings will be his last in professional hockey. The greatest player ever produced by Slovenia has been a mainstay in the Kings’ lineup since 2006, winning two Stanley Cup rings and two Selke Trophies with a two-way excellence that probably prevented him from becoming an even more prolific scorer. He’ll likely become the franchise scoring leader this winter, and his final season will be a farewell tour for a center still performing at an elite level.

