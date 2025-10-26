Kucherov scores in OT to give Lightning 2-1 win over Golden Knights

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Vegas Golden…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Sunday.

Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, winners of two straight after starting the season 1-4-2. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 18 saves to get his first win of the season in his sixth start.

William Karlsson scored for Vegas, which dropped both games on a Florida swing. Rookie goalie Carl Lindbom stopped 26 shots in his first NHL start.

Kucherov finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Hagel on the opening shift of overtime after Hagel intercepted the puck in the defensive zone to set up the odd-man chance.

Hagel opened the scoring 4:53 into the game, roofing a rebound from Victor Hedman’s shot up and over Lindbom.

Vegas tied it with 1:35 left in the first period as Karlsson took a cross-ice pass from Reilly Smith and zipped a shot under the glove and over Vasilevskiy’s pad.

Vegas had only two shots on goal in the second period and only had eight through two periods, which is the lowest total through 40 minutes in franchise history. But the game remained 1-1 through two periods primarily because of Lindbom, who turned aside all 11 shots in the second.

Tampa Bay twice appeared to have a go-ahead goal, but the first was waived off because it hit referee Frederick L’Ecuyer and ricocheted into the net. Kucherov scored with 6:40 left in the third, but Vegas challenged for offside on the entry play and the goal was taken off the board.

The Golden Knights had two power-play chances in the third period.

Up Next

Golden Knights: At Carolina on Tuesday.

Lightning: At Nashville on Tuesday.

