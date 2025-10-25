Kucherov gets 1,000th career point in Lightning’s game against Ducks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov became the third-fastest active player to reach the 1,000-point club, reaching the milestone Saturday…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov became the third-fastest active player to reach the 1,000-point club, reaching the milestone Saturday in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Kucherov finished with two assists and reached milestone in his 809th career game. Only Connor McDavid (659) and Sidney Crosby (757) have reached the mark faster among active players. He is the 101st player in NHL history and 17th fastest to score at least 1,000 career points.

“It’s something I never thought I would reach,’’ Kucherov said. “I’m really honored and fortunate to have great teammates along the way. Without them, I wouldn’t be here.”

The milestone point came with 7:41 left in the second period when Kucherov found Brayden Point at the left circle for a pass back to Jake Guentzel, who guided the puck into the net off his skate for his second of the night and a 2-1 lead. Kucherov’s teammates came pouring off the bench to congratulate the three-time Art Ross Trophy winner and 2019 Hart Trophy winner for the accomplishment.

“It’s the work ethic, tenacity, dedication to the game,’’ Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “We’ve all seen it firsthand how much effort and time he puts into his craft. It’s not a fluke. It’s impressive.”

Kucherov is also fourth-fastest player born outside of North America to reach the mark with Peter Stastny (682 GP), Jari Kurri (716 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (763 GP). Kucherov joins Steven Stamkos (1,137) as the only two players to reach 1,000 in Lightning franchise history.

He’s the third player in NHL history to record his first 1,000 points with the same head coach in Jon Cooper, joining Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy, who both accomplished the feat with Al Arbour and the New York Islanders.

Kucherov then got an assist for point No. 1,001 on Anthony Cirelli’s tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:15 remaining in the third period to give the Lightning the win.

Kucherov scored his first career goal and point on his first career shift, beating Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers at the 2:12 mark of the first period on Nov. 25, 2013, which was Cooper’s first full season as Lightning coach.

“It’s been a privilege to stand on the bench to watch him get 1,000,’’ Cooper said. “He’s a special, special player. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, player to play in this organization, and he’s got a lot of runway left in him.’’

