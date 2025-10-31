Kraken play the Rangers following Montour’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (5-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-3, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

New York Rangers (5-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-3, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New York Rangers after Brandon Montour’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kraken’s 4-3 overtime loss.

Seattle is 3-0-1 at home and 5-2-3 overall. The Kraken have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 28 goals.

New York has a 5-1-1 record in road games and a 5-5-2 record overall. The Rangers have allowed 29 goals while scoring 28 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

