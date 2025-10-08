Kraken and Ducks meet for 2025 season opener

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -121, Ducks +101; over/under is 5.5…

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -121, Ducks +101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Anaheim Ducks for the season opener.

Seattle had a 35-41-6 record overall while going 12-12-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Kraken allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

Anaheim had a 35-37-10 record overall while going 11-14-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Ducks scored 217 goals while giving up 261 last season for a -44 goal differential.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

