Kobel makes a vital save as Dortmund beats Frankfurt on penalties in German Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Gregor Kobel sent Borussia Dortmund into the third round of the German Cup with a diving…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Gregor Kobel sent Borussia Dortmund into the third round of the German Cup with a diving save to win a penalty shootout against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Midfielder Farès Chaïbi stepped up to take Frankfurt’s fourth penalty needing to score after Ritsu Doan had fired his shot over the bar earlier.

Chaïbi shot low to Kobel’s right and the Swiss goalkeeper got down to hold the ball, giving Dortmund a 4-2 shootout win that sparked flare-waving celebrations from Dortmund’s away fans. The loss continues a troubled run for Frankfurt, with one win from its last six games in all competitions.

Extra time finished with the score at 1-1 after Julian Brandt’s goal for Dortmund canceled out ex-Dortmund player Ansgar Knauff’s opener for Frankfurt.

Fan dies at Leipzig game

Leipzig’s 4-1 win over third-tier Energie Cottbus was overshadowed when it was announced part-way through the game that a Leipzig fan had died following a medical incident.

Both clubs said the supporter had been taken ill on the way into the stadium. The game continued in a hushed atmosphere after the incident was announced.

Marathon penalty shootout

St. Pauli and Hoffenheim took nine penalties each in their shootout before a save by Ben Voll gave St. Pauli an 8-7 win. Their game had ended 2-2 after extra time.

Hauke Wahl, who had scored in the first minute for St. Pauli, converted his team’s ninth penalty before Hoffenheim defender Albian Hajdari hit a shot that lacked power and was saved by Voll, who’s normally his team’s backup keeper.

Wolfsburg and Augsburg lose

Second-tier Holstein Kiel upset Bundesliga team Wolfsburg 1-0 thanks to Alexander Bernhardsson’s penalty. Wolfsburg played most of the game with 10 men after Jenson Seelt was sent off in the 36th minute for picking up two bookings in quick succession.

Another top-tier club was eliminated as Augsburg lost 1-0 at home to Bochum, which is second from last in the second division.

Borussia Moenchengladbach bested second-tier Karlsruhe 3-1, and Robert Glatzel’s 83rd-minute penalty lifted Hamburger SV to a 1-0 win over 10-man Heidenheim. Hertha Berlin beat Elversberg 3-0 in a game between two second-division teams.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.