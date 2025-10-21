Knicks will be without injured Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson in season opener against Cavs

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks coach Mike Brown will have to wait to show whether Josh Hart or…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks coach Mike Brown will have to wait to show whether Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson will start for him. Neither is available for the season opener.

Hart and Robinson will be sidelined by injuries when the Knicks open their season Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hart injured his lower back when he slipped to the court against Philadelphia in the preseason opener and was ruled out Tuesday with lumbar spasms. Robinson is sitting out with what the Knicks said is left ankle injury management.

Robinson had ankle surgery before last season and was limited to 17 games after he returned. The center eventually replaced Hart, a swingman who had been the starter, in the lineup during the Eastern Conference finals.

Brown hasn’t said who would start, though had Robinson in the lineup and Hart coming off the bench in the preseason opener.

The Cavaliers are without Darius Garland (left big toe surgery) and Max Strus (foot surgery).

