Knicks could be a championship contender in their first season under Mike Brown

New York Knicks Last season: 51-31, lost to Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals. COACH: Mike Brown (1st season with…

New York Knicks

Last season: 51-31, lost to Indiana in the Eastern Conference finals.

COACH: Mike Brown (1st season with Knicks, 12th season overall, 454-304).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland.

DEPARTURES: F Precious Achiuwa, G Cam Payne, G Delon Wright.

ADDITIONS: G Jordan Clarkson, F Guerschon Yabusele.

BetMGM championship odds: 9-1.

What to expect

A team that can legitimately compete for a championship. The Knicks have won at least 50 games each of the last two seasons and have continually upgraded their roster in recent years. Combine that with the questions marks in Boston and Indiana because of injuries and player losses, and New York is on the short list of favorites to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Headlined by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks have one of the strongest starting units in the NBA and upgraded their bench this summer. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges give the Knicks two top wing defenders. Scoring punch now comes off the bench from Jordan Clarkson, the 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year award winner, while Guerschon Yabusele provides versatility in the frontcourt. Their biggest question as far as the roster going into the season is likely the fifth starter spot. New coach Mike Brown has to decide whether it goes to swingman Josh Hart, who started almost all last season, or center Mitchell Robinson, who moved into the lineup during the Eastern Conference finals to play in a big lineup alongside Towns.

The not-so-good: The Knicks still have a rather large unknown after changing coaches despite their best season in 25 years. They fired Tom Thibodeau after he took them to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, including last season’s trip to the Eastern Conference finals. Brown, like Thibodeau, is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year. But the Knicks are certainly taking a chance by changing directions right when things had really gotten good.

Player to watch

Brunson had never been a full-season starter before coming to New York, where he blossomed into an All-Star and All-NBA player under Thibodeau. Brown is looking to play a faster pace and create more opportunities where the point guard doesn’t have to handle the ball as much. Brunson says he has no fears about learning new things, comparing it to having to move many times when he was growing up. If he plays as well in the new system as he did in Thibodeau’s, New York will be home to one of the best point guards and teams in the NBA.

