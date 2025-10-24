Kings visit the Predators after shootout win

Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-2, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8…

Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (3-3-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings took down the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.

Nashville has a 2-1-1 record at home and a 3-3-2 record overall. The Predators are 1-1-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Los Angeles has gone 3-1-1 in road games and 3-3-2 overall. The Kings have conceded 26 goals while scoring 21 for a -5 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.