Kings take on the Stars following overtime win

Los Angeles Kings (2-3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after the Kings knocked off the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime.

Dallas has a 3-3 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in home games. The Stars have gone 3-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 2-3-2 overall and 2-1-1 in road games. The Kings have a 1-0-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

