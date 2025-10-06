Kings host the Avalanche for season opener

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -113, Kings -106; over/under…

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -113, Kings -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Colorado Avalanche for the season opener.

Los Angeles went 48-25-9 overall and 33-7-4 in home games last season. The Kings had a 17.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 37 goals on 207 chances.

Colorado had a 49-29-4 record overall and a 24-19-2 record on the road last season. The Avalanche averaged 3.3 goals on 29.8 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

