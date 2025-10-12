Kings forward Keegan Murray out for over a month with torn thumb ligament

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray will be sidelined for more than a month after injuring his…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray will be sidelined for more than a month after injuring his left thumb in an exhibition game.

The Kings said Sunday that Murray has a torn ulnar collateral ligament of the left thumb after getting hurt in Friday night’s game against Portland. The team said Murray will be reevaluated in four to six weeks.

Murray is entering his fourth season in the NBA. He averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season for Sacramento.

