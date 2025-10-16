Kings face long odds to get back to the playoffs in first full season under coach Doug Christie

Sacramento Kings Last season: 40-42, lost to Dallas in play-in round. COACH: Doug Christie (2nd season, 27-24). SEASON OPENER: Oct.…

Sacramento Kings

Last season: 40-42, lost to Dallas in play-in round.

COACH: Doug Christie (2nd season, 27-24).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Phoenix.

DEPARTURES: F Jake LaRavia, C Jonas Valanciunas, F Trey Lyles, G Markelle Fultz.

ADDITIONS: G Dennis Schroder, F Drew Eubanks, F Doug McDermott, F Dario Saric, G Nique Clifford, F Maxime Raynaud.

BetMGM championship odds: 500-1.

What to expect

After ending a record-long, 16-season playoff drought in 2023, the Kings were knocked out in the play-in round the past two seasons. Getting back even to that stage could be tough in the first full season under Christie after the team traded away star point guard De’Aaron Fox last season. Sacramento has plenty of options when it comes to scoring with players such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis, but could have major issues on the defensive side and lacks a top point guard without Fox.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Scoring shouldn’t be a major issue for the Kings with DeRozan having averaged at least 20 points in 12 straight seasons and LaVine doing it in six of the past seven seasons. Sabonis and Keegan Murray provide two more offensive threats in the starting lineup as Christie has plenty of options on the offensive side.

The not-so-good: Sacramento had a glut at point guard a few years ago with Fox and Tyrese Haliburton but traded them both away. Schroder was signed in the offseason and provides a steady veteran option but lacks the star power of those other two. The Kings also ranked in the bottom part of the league in defensive efficiency last season and will be missing one of their best wing defenders for the first few weeks of the season with Murray sidelined by a thumb injury.

Players to watch

Sabonis has been one of the most consistent producers in the league, leading the NBA in rebounds per game in each of the last three seasons and averaging at least 19 points in all three seasons. With Murray out early this season, that will put more pressure on Keon Ellis and Clifford to shore up the defense.

