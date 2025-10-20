Kings bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Blues

Los Angeles Kings (1-3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-2, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Tuesday,…

Los Angeles Kings (1-3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-2, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings, on a four-game losing streak, take on the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 3-2 record overall and a 1-2-0 record on its home ice. The Blues are 1-2-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles has a 1-1-1 record in road games and a 1-3-2 record overall. The Kings have given up 23 goals while scoring 16 for a -7 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

