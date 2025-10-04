Kane says he’ll be ‘fine’ for England duty despite injury scare with Bayern

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane reassured England fans he’ll be with the team on Monday for upcoming games against…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane reassured England fans he’ll be with the team on Monday for upcoming games against Wales and Latvia after an injury scare with Bayern Munich.

The England captain limped off the field on Saturday after colliding with the opposition goalkeeper in the 81st minute as Bayern beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the Bundesliga.

However, he was soon jumping with his teammates in celebrations in front of the Bayern away fans, despite wearing what seemed to be an ice pack on his right foot.

“No, I’ll be there Monday,” Kane told broadcaster Sky when asked if the injury might affect his England duties.

“I’m OK. Just contact on the bone,” he said. “I had it a few weeks ago in one of the games and it’s just been recovering and I got a hit right on the same spot. A few days and it should be fine.”

England hosts Wales in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday then travels to Latvia for a World Cup qualifying game on Oct. 14.

