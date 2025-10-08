Judge powers Yankees to 9-6 comeback win over Blue Jays in Game 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tying homer and drove in four runs during a clutch performance for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tying homer and drove in four runs during a clutch performance for the ages, and the New York Yankees staved off elimination by rallying from five runs down to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-6 on Tuesday night in Game 3 of their AL Division Series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning and the Yankees took advantage of two errors by Toronto to score eight unanswered runs. They pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-five series, with Game 4 on Wednesday night in the Bronx.

Judge went 3 for 4 with an intentional walk and scored three times, also making critical plays with his glove and legs as fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” After struggling at the plate in previous postseasons, he is 7 for 11 in this series (.636) with five RBIs and three walks.

With the season on the line, New York starter Carlos Rodón gave up six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings — but five Yankees relievers combined for 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Tim Hill got four outs for the win, and David Bednar worked 1 2/3 innings for a save as New York improved to 3-0 in elimination games this postseason.

It was the Yankees’ largest comeback ever in an elimination game, and tied for its second-biggest in any postseason game.

MARINERS 8, TIGERS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer, Eugenio Suarez and J.P. Crawford had solo shots and Seattle beat Detroit to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Division Series.

The Mariners are within a win of their first AL Championship Series since 2001. Their first chance to advance is on Wednesday afternoon in Game 4 at Comerica Park and if necessary, another opportunity awaits on Friday back in Seattle for a decisive Game 5.

Seattle’s Logan Gilbert gave up one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking none over six innings.

Raleigh, who had a major league-high 60 homers during the regular season, hit a 391-foot, two-run homer to left-center in the ninth to make it 8-1.

The offensively challenged Tigers were limited to four hits and one run through eight innings before suddenly generating some offense in the ninth against Caleb Ferguson, who allowed three runs on three hits and a walk without getting an out.

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double and Andy Ibanez followed with an RBI single.

All-Star closer Andres Munoz entered with one on and no outs and ended Detroit’s comeback hopes with a flyout and game-ending double play.

Detroit’s Jack Flaherty lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks.

Seattle scored two runs in the third after starting the inning with three hits and a walk.

