Juan Agudelo, once the youngest US goal scorer, to retire after season with second-tier San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Forward Juan Agudelo, whose goal against South Africa in 2010 at age 17 made him the…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Forward Juan Agudelo, whose goal against South Africa in 2010 at age 17 made him the youngest scorer for the U.S. national team in the modern era, will retire at the end of San Antonio’s season in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship.

Agudelo, who turns 33 on Nov. 23, scored three goals in 28 appearances for the U.S. from 2010-18, getting all the goals in friendlies.

He was born in Colombia and moved to the U.S. when he was 7. He had a substitute appearance at the 2009 Under-17 World Cup and scored when he debuted for the senior national team in a 1-0 win at Cape Town in a friendly on Nov. 10, 2017, the same game in which current U.S. captain Tim Ream made his first appearance.

Agudelo was 17 years, 359 days when he debuted. He was eclipsed as the youngest to score by Christian Pulisic, who was 17 years, 253 days when he got a goal in a friendly against Bolivia on May 28, 2016.

Agudelo has seven goals in 28 USL Championship games this year for San Antonio, which was in position to make the playoffs going into Saturday’s regular-season finale against El Paso.

He joined San Antonio for the 2024 season. He played for the New York Red Bulls (2010-12), Chivas USA (2012-13), New England (2013, 2015-19), Miami (2020) and Minnesota (2021) in Major League Soccer and also played for Birmingham in the USL (2022-23).

Agudelo was signed to join Stoke in January 2014 and failed to get a work permit, then went on loan to Utrecht for the remainder of the season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.