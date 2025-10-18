Josh Mahura scores in OT to lift the Kraken past the Maple Leafs, 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Mahura scored his first goal of the season at 3:06 of overtime to give the Seattle…

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Mahura scored his first goal of the season at 3:06 of overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Mahura beat Anthony Stolarz with a high shot after Seattle opened a six-game trip with consecutive extra-time losses in Montreal and Ottawa.

Shane Wright had a goal and an assist for the Kraken. Jani Nyman and Vince Dunn also scored, Joey Daccord made 26 saves and Mason Marchment had two assists.

John Tavares scored twice to give him 500 points with the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 24 shots.

Tavares tied it at 3 on a power play early in the third period.

The Kraken arrived at Scotiabank Arena sporting Mariners jerseys. Seattle’s baseball team leads the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the American League Championship Series and can reach the franchise’s first World Series with a victory Sunday in Toronto.

Up next

Kraken: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

Maple Leafs: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

