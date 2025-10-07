Jordi Alba announces retirement from professional soccer at end of Inter Miami’s 2025 playoff run

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jordi Alba has announced that he will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jordi Alba has announced that he will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of Inter Miami’s run in the Major League Soccer playoffs, making him the second of Lionel Messi’s longtime teammates to say this year will be his last.

Alba revealed the news Tuesday, three days after Inter Miami held a retirement ceremony for Sergio Busquets. Alba was under contract with Inter Miami through 2027.

“The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life,” Alba said on social media. “I’ve decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season. I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion I had, and now it’s just the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.”

The 36-year-old Alba came to Inter Miami not long after Messi announced he was headed there in June 2023. Messi’s arrival led to Busquets, Luis Suárez and Alba — all teammates in Barcelona — joining MLS.

Alba helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies and the Champions League in 2015.

