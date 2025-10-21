Jonathan Toews scores his 1st goal in his comeback with the Winnipeg Jets

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Toews is on the board with his hometown Winnipeg Jets. Toews scored a tying power-play…

Toews scored a tying power-play goal in the third period of Monday night’s 2-1 win at Calgary. It was the first goal for the three-time Stanley Cup champion since April 13, 2023 — a span of 2 years, 189 days.

Toews is making a comeback with Winnipeg after missing the past two seasons because of the effects of chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID.

He began his career with Chicago, captaining the Blackhawks to titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during the franchise’s first championship run since 1961.

Winnipeg trailed Calgary 1-0 before Toews redirected Neal Pionk’s shot past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf at 2:41. It was career goal No. 373 for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NHL draft.

Toews became the third Winnipeg native to score for the Jets since the 2011-12 season, joining Eric Fehr and Cody Eakin. At 37 years, 174 days, he also became the fifth-oldest player at the time of his first goal with the Jets/Thrashers franchise.

