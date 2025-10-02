Jonathan Kuminga gets going on the court with Warriors after three-month contract stalemate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga considered it a positive learning experience going through a lengthy contract negotiation to better…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga considered it a positive learning experience going through a lengthy contract negotiation to better understand the NBA’s business side, and the fifth-year forward expressed a desire Thursday to stay with the Golden State Warriors for the long term.

He hopes that sentiment is mutual. Only time will tell.

“I would say so based on me being back here, official now,” Kuminga said following his first practice with the Warriors since signing a two-year contract Tuesday that would pay him $46.5 million. “At the end of the day, let’s see where this takes us. My focus this year is pushing and actually helping us win.”

As a group, Golden State welcomed back Kuminga after months of uncertainty for both sides. Kuminga had received a qualifying offer in late June and had been weighing other multiyear options.

“If you asked me a couple years ago, first and second year, that I would go through a longer negotiation I wouldn’t tell you (that),” he said. “It’s part of what we do, it’s a business. At the end of the day all that matters is we got it done. I’m excited to be here. … I’m blessed.”

Kuminga said his teammates were happy to have him back.

Then they all got to work, with Kuminga taking part in practice and a portion of the team’s scrimmage on Day 2 of training camp at Chase Center.

“He looked good. I think Jonathan’s in good condition. He’s been working out,” Kerr said. “He’s running sprints down there right now. … Seth Curry did not scrimmage, we just wanted him to get a really good practice in before he plays, condition rhythm, all that stuff.”

Kuminga has swapped his No. OO jersey for No. 1. He decided against “some crazy number, 56, 55.”

“A new start,” he explained. “… I just want to try new things.”

Kuminga, who will turn 23 on Monday, missed much of last season with a right ankle injury. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.3 minutes over 47 games with 10 starts. He also scored 15.3 points per game over eight playoff games while shooting 48.4% from the floor and making 40% of his 3-point attempts. That included a career-best 30-point performance in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’m here now,” he said when he arrived to his post-practice news conference.

Kuminga said he has improved on both ends of the floor, focusing specifically on his defense — something Kerr wants to see.

“I get better at certain things as time keeps evolving,” Kuminga said.

Kerr said Wednesday he would sit down soon with Kuminga to discuss expectations for the season and his role. That hadn’t happened yet but Kerr said they would meet in the next couple of days.

“I can tell you once that happens,” Kerr said, “I’m not going to tell you exactly what was said.”

